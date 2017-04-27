Drug addiction specialist welcomes proposed 24-hour hotline and smartphone app

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local drug addiction specialist says a smartphone app and a 24-hour help hotline that would provide immediate help for addicts could be a good thing.

As drug overdoses in Ohio continue to rise, House Republicans, Tuesday, proposed a $170.6 million increase in the state’s operating budget, over the next two years, which would go towards drug prevention and treatment.

The budget provides added support for child protection services, in-patient treatment, detox centers, transitional housing, and education.

It also supports the development of a smartphone app and hotline would allow people to access help, immediately.

Colleen Smith, Director of Substance Abuse Services at Samaritan Behavioral Health, called the added technology a “fantastic” idea.

“When you have addiction or when you have a lifestyle where your days and night sometimes get switched around. You’ll have something happen, and you’ll make a decision: I want to get help right now,” Smith said.

“Well, if everybody’s closed because it’s the middle of the night, or the weekend, or you don’t know where to go.

“By the time you get back into the next day, things in your life may have happened and you may be changing.”

Smith said there’s been a huge increase in opioid use and opioid deaths.

She said there were 350 opioid related deaths in Montgomery County last year, and we’re already on track to surpass that number.

 

