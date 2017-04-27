Drugged driving more of a threat than drunk driving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new report found that when it comes to fatal crashes, drivers are more likely to be on drugs, than drunk.

AAA Public Relations Manager Cindy Antrican says the findings are no surprise.

“For Dayton, we’re number one in the nation for drug overdose deaths. Number one. This is ground zero,” she said.

According the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, drugs were a factor in more than 40 per cent of fatal crashes – surpassing drunk driving as a cause of fatal crashes.

Antrican says the statistics mirror the fear already being felt by drivers. She pointed to a survey done by the AAA, which show a majority of Ohio drivers fear drugged drivers more than they fear drunk drivers.

“I think it’s dangerous because we’ve seen time after time especially with the opioid addiction, drivers are actually shooting up while they’re driving,” she said.

Antrican said unlike drunk drivers, drugged drivers are more often on the roads during the day, when the streets can be at their busiest; and if the opioid epidemic continues to grow, more and more drugged drivers will be on the road.

She called on other drivers to pay attention and alert police if you suspect someone may be driving while under the influence of drugs – as you could save a life.

“If you see a driver who can’t maintain their speed, they’re going to slow, they’re going too fast, they can’t stay in a line. The light changes, they’re still sitting there. Pay attention. You can help law enforcement,” she said.