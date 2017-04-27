In 911 call, wounded Ohio teen pleads not to be shot again during home invasion

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Police say an Ohio teenager wounded during a reported home invasion can be heard in a 911 call begging someone not to shoot him again and pleading for help.

The boy was found shot after reporting that someone had broken into his Toledo home on Wednesday morning. The Blade newspaper reports that the teen suffered a gunshot wound and a broken hip, but his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police tell WTOL-TV that they believe there were multiple intruders and that a confrontation occurred as they tried to take a video game console.

Investigators are trying to determine whether anything was taken from the scene and whether any neighbors have information that could help find whoever was responsible.