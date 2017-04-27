Law enforcement looking for escaped inmate in Champaign County

MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are looking for a man they say escaped from the Tri-County Jail.

Officials tell 2 NEWS Stalling Reyes is missing from the jail Thursday after 6:00 p.m. A code red phone call was sent by law enforcement to everyone who lives within three miles of the jail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and a helicopter are helping to search the area. Roads near the jail are closed while law enforcement searches.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office also tells 2 NEWS Reyes is not considered dangerous.

