VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars after crashing into a parked car in Vandalia.

Police say the man was driving under the influence when he slammed into the back of a car in the 500 block of Helke Road around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Police didn’t say whether the man was suspected of driving drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Officers on scene say that determination won’t be made until tests results come back.

No one was injured during the crash.