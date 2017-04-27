Man arrested for Xenia shooting

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia police arrested a man Thursday on attempted murder charges.

Police say Andrew Lott, 32, is the suspect in a shooting in the 1900 block of Vermont Drive on Feb. 22. The homeowner was shot in his home, and Lott ran off. The man survived.

In February, Police said a man living at the house heard a noise coming from the backyard. When he went to investigate, someone in the backyard fired several shots into the house, hitting the man at least once.

Lott faces attempted murder charges. Additional arrests are possible. The investigation is ongoing.

 

 

