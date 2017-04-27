Man steps in to stop sexual assault in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man stopped a woman from being sexually assaulted in a yard behind a Dayton house early on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the first block of Vine Street around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a woman who said she was attacked by a man.

Police conducted interviews, and searched scenes on Vine Street and on Adams Street before leaving the scene.

The woman who spoke to 2 News off camera says she currently lives at the Adams Street location, but was at the Vine Street property to pick up some personal items.

She says when she walked into the backyard behind the property, she was attacked by a man, who tried to sexually assault her.

A man living next door to the house on Vine Street heard commotion, went into the yard and stopped the man from assaulting the woman. The suspect ran away.

The man and woman say they may have known the suspect.

Police have not made any arrests yet.