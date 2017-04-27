CHICAGO, IL (WCMH) — Starbucks Coffee Company is getting ready to open the world largest coffee shop of its brand on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.

Starbucks say the interactive four-story, 43,000-square-foot building will be designed to bring coffee craft to life by offering multiple brewing methods. There will also be specialty Reserve beverages and mixology, offering a “full sensorial coffee environment dedicated to roasting, brewing and packaging its rare, small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffees from around the world.”

When it opens it 2019, it will be the third roastery of its kind to open in the United States. The first opened in Seattle in 2014, and the second is scheduled to open in New York City next year.

“Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, so we took our time to find an incredible space to match the unprecedented coffee experience our premium Roastery will offer,” said Howard Schultz, Starbucks executive chairman. “To be located on one of the best-known retail streets in the world is a proud moment for all of us and we can’t wait to bring Chicago and the world a coffee experience worthy of their most premier real estate.”

“Chicago’s Magnificent Mile brings in millions of visitors from across this globe and is the perfect location for a world-class coffee destination,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. “This Starbucks Reserve Roastery will be an investment in Chicago and a strong addition to Michigan Avenue, where residents and visitors can enjoy incredible coffees from around the world in a remarkable environment.”