Neighbors react to man who tried to join ISIS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The FBI has been investigating Laith Waleen Alebbini since January 10th when he unlawfully entering the Turkish Embassy in Washington D.C.

According to the Government charging documents, charges from January were dismissed, but when Alebbini was arrested, he said “You are going to regret this,” to FBI agents.

When the FBI first questioned Alebbini, he admitted to posting pro-ISIS videos on his Facebook but said he did not agree with their violence.

However, the FBI says during that same interview he said “If I had a bomb on me, I swear to God, three embassies would have gone down.”

“Mr. Alebbini had said he would be the perfect recruit for ISIS. So that was something he had said back several months ago and the FBI has been following him since,” said U.S. Attorney for Southern Ohio, Benjamin Glassman.

Alebbini came to the U.S. from Jordan in 2011. Since then he’s gained U.S. citizenship and is a legal permanent resident.

Alebbini moved to Dayton in March of 2017 to live with his partner.

During the FBI’s investigation they used a informant that was able to gain Alebbini’s trust. During that time, the informant was recorded multiple conversations between Alebbini and his close friends.

Alebbini was arrested in Cincinnati at the airport on Wednesday, while his apartment in Dayton was searched by the FBI at about 10pm.

“I didn’t know if my life was in danger. I have a 7-month old daughter,” said neighbor, Tyelie Webb.

Neighbors of Alebbini’s say they are concerned that his friends may take action because of Alebbini’s arrest.

“There could be more people along with it that we don’t know about yet. So, that’s what scares me is who else is around to take action because he’s locked up now?” said Webb.

The FBI identifies two close friends of Alebbini’s and his partner in their complaint. 2 NEWS asked if they are being looked at by the FBI, and we were told they are under investigation.

One of the people the FBI identified in their report is now in the Middle East, while the partner and other associate remain free.

Alabbini will be back in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing, with a preliminary hearing set for May 11th.

2 NEWS will be at those hearing and we will update you with any new information.