Ohio drivers fear drugged drivers more than drunk drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new report from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association shows drugged driving has passed drunk driving as a cause of fatal crashes.

Statistics in the study show drugs were present in 43% of fatal crashes.

A survey from AAA shows a majority of Ohio drivers fear drugged drivers more thank drunk drivers. Three out of four drivers surveyed viewed the use of illegal drugs before driving as a “very serious threat”. By comparison, 66% of people said the same thing about people drinking and driving.

“Public awareness of the drugged driving issue is critical to finding a solution,” said AAA Spokesperson, Cindy Antrican. “The new statistics mirror what the public is already feeling which is the dire threat to their safety posed by drugged driving.”

“This is especially significant when you consider the number of years it took to get the public to fully understand the dangers posed by drinking and driving.”

Recent crash statistics released by the Ohio Department of Transportation show a 25% increase in drugged driving crashes since 2012. There were more than 3,500 drug-related crashes in Ohio in 2016.