Police say woman held hostage in pit had reported harassment

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (AP) – Police say an Ohio woman who was kidnapped and kept trapped in a small pit in her neighbor’s shed had reported receiving harassing phone calls and text messages from him.

Blanchester police say the woman was reported missing early Wednesday and was found about two hours later by officers responding to neighbors’ calls about a woman crying. They say she reported the harassment by Dennis Dunn in October. But they say she declined to participate in any prosecution of him at that time.

Dunn was arrested and jailed Wednesday. He can’t be reached for comment. He awaits a court appearance Thursday on a felony kidnapping charge.

