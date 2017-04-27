Reward offered for tips in Dayton arson

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley Crime Stoppers and the Dayton Fire Department need your help to solve an arson case, and they’re offering a reward encourage tips.

A rewards of $2,500 is offered for any information on the fire that leads to an arrest.

Authorities are looking for two people who set a car on fire in the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue on Friday, April 1st.

Investigators say two suspects were driving a blue-green GMC Safari with tan/silver kick-plates and a luggage rack on top. The SUV had tinted windows.

According to authorities, the SUV backed into an alley and set a vehicle on fire using a flammable liquid.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: White male, 40’s, bald, average build with “beer belly”

Suspect #2: White female, 30’s to early 40’s, long black hair in a bun, short and “plumpy”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Dayton Fire Investigator Jennifer Godsey at 937-333-4531 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips” (select Miami Valley Crime Stoppers as the agency).