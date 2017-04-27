Spring cocktails

Spring has sprung and patio drinking season has begun. The next time you’re looking to entertain guests out on the deck, impress them with cocktails you learned to make by watching “Living Dayton”.

Porch Sipper

1 oz. Aperol

.5 oz. gin

.5 oz. honey syrup

4 – 6 oz. lemonade

Garden Variety Manhattan

2 oz. bourbon (a little more on the rye side)

.5 oz. sweet vermouth

.5 oz. strawberry rhubarb simple syrup.

2-3 ds. rhubarb bitters

Strawberry Rhubarb Simple Syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 cup strawberries, sliced and hulled

1 cup rhubarb