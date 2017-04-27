Spring cocktails

By Published: Updated:

Spring has sprung and patio drinking season has begun. The next time you’re looking to entertain guests out on the deck, impress them with cocktails you learned to make by watching “Living Dayton”.
Porch Sipper

1 oz. Aperol
.5 oz. gin
.5 oz. honey syrup
4 – 6 oz. lemonade
Garden Variety Manhattan

2 oz. bourbon (a little more on the rye side)
.5 oz. sweet vermouth
.5 oz. strawberry rhubarb simple syrup.
2-3 ds. rhubarb bitters
Strawberry Rhubarb Simple Syrup

1 cup sugar
1 cup water
1 cup strawberries, sliced and hulled
1 cup rhubarb

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s