Suspect identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting on the south side.

Columbus Police say the incident began as a traffic stop near the intersection of Lockbourne Road and Frebis Avenue around 5:07pm.

According to Columbus police, officers were following 32-year-old Jason Thomas Christian in connection with a series of car break-ins in Columbus. Officers stopped Christian’s vehicle due to a warrant issued by Whitehall police.

Christian pulled his car into the lot of a Mobil gas station at 1509 Lockbourne Road and stopped the car, according to police.

Officers walked up to the car and told the driver he was under arrest, according to police. The officers then opened the door and attempted to get Christian out of the car.

Christian then put the car into drive and accelerated, dragging one of the officers, according to police. The officer struck a parked car as the car continued to move. The officer pulled out his gun and fired multiple times, striking Christian while the vehicle was still dragging him through the parking lot.

The officer fell from the car, and the car continued until it jumped a curb and hit a fence, police said.

Christian was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The officer was taken to Grant Medical Center to be treated for injuries to his legs and arm.

Police said the entire incident was captured on security cameras from the gas station.