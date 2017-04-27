Trooper ambush killer sentenced to death in Pennsylvania

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — The bell atop the Pike County Courthouse last tolled the fate of a condemned killer in the 1980s.

On Wednesday, it rang again.

Eric Frein, the would-be revolutionary who shot two Pennsylvania troopers, one fatally, was sentenced to death late Wednesday. The jury’s decision that Frein should die by lethal injection brought a shout of “yes!” from a gallery that included high-ranking state police brass, the slain officer’s mother and the trooper who suffered debilitating injuries after Frein shot him with a high-powered rifle.

District Attorney Ray Tonkin says the jury delivered a penalty that is “so richly deserved” by Frein.

His lawyers promise an appeal.