Trooper ambush killer sentenced to death in Pennsylvania

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Eric Frein is led away by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers at the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Frein, who is charged in the fatal ambush of a state police barracks, told authorities on the night of his capture, "I did this. No one else did," according to a videotaped interview played for jurors at his capital murder trial on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — The bell atop the Pike County Courthouse last tolled the fate of a condemned killer in the 1980s.

On Wednesday, it rang again.

Eric Frein, the would-be revolutionary who shot two Pennsylvania troopers, one fatally, was sentenced to death late Wednesday. The jury’s decision that Frein should die by lethal injection brought a shout of “yes!” from a gallery that included high-ranking state police brass, the slain officer’s mother and the trooper who suffered debilitating injuries after Frein shot him with a high-powered rifle.

District Attorney Ray Tonkin says the jury delivered a penalty that is “so richly deserved” by Frein.

His lawyers promise an appeal.

