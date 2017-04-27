UDRI researchers helping NASA explore Mars

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Research Institute is helping NASA expand its exploration of Mars.

NASA’s next mission to the red planet is called Mars 2020. Scientists expect that rover to land in a warmer site than previous landings.

UD scientists and engineers have been designing and running experiments on a power generator prototype that can withstand those higher temperatures. They spent 36 hours camped next to one of the generators while they heated it to 428 F. The experiment was successful.

“A lot of the information that we generate here in the laboratory feeds directly to the department of energy and NASA,” scientist Chadwick Barklay said. “They can take that information and extrapolate from it future mission profiles, extended mission scenarios, those sorts of things, so a lot of the work that we generate really helps them predict how much power they’re really going to have.”

Mars 2020 is expected to launch in July of 2020. NASA is expected to choose the landing site for that mission in the next two years.