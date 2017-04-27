Vasquez belts 2 home runs to lead Dragons over Loons 9-1

Dayton, Ohio—James Vasquez blasted two home runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 9-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Thursday night. A crowd of 7,491 attended the game at Fifth Third Field.

The Dayton improved to 12-9 on the season with the win, snapping a two-game losing streak. They are tied for second place, one game behind South Bend in the Midwest League East Division.

The Dragons got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning on a solo home run by Vasquez. In the fourth, Vasquez followed a Tyler Stephenson single with another home run to right field, his third homer of the year, to make it 3-0.

The Dragons broke the game open with six runs in the fifth inning, keyed by a two-run double by Stephenson that bounced over the right field fence, and a three-run triple to center field by John Sansone.

Dragons starting pitcher Tony Santillan (1-1) earned the win. He worked five shutout innings, allowing two hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Jesse Adams followed Santillan and worked two innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Jesse Stallings closed out the game in a non-save situation, working two innings and allowing two hits and a walk but no runs.

The Dragons collected nine hits. Vasquez drove in three runs with his two home runs. It was the first two-homer game for the Dragons since Narciso Crook hit two against Lake County on August 31, 2015. Tyler Stephenson had his fourth straight two-hit game and drove in two runs.

The Dragons battle the Loons again on Friday at Fifth Third Field at 7:00 p.m. Scott Moss (1-1, 4.05) will start for the Dragons against Great Lakes’ Leo Crawford (0-1, 4.60).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.