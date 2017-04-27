Xenia citizens clash over school levy, prompt council to recess

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia City Council meeting took a heated turn Thursday, when audience members criticized council for not allowing people against a controversial school levy enough time to offer public comments, leading the Council President Michael Engle to call for a recess.

The Xenia Community Schools levy will be on the May 2nd ballot. If passed, the money would be used to build a new combined middle school and high school for the district.

The levy would cost voters who own property valued at $100,000 about $12.26 per month.

Citizens who spoke against the levy say some people can’t afford a tax increase. And they argue improvements should be made to existing schools rather than building a new school.

Proponents of the levy say the district is in desperate need of a new facility, and time is running out to build one. They argue test scores can be improved with better infrastructure and better resources.

“You have to invest in your future,” Xenia parent Bill Miller said. “You have to invest in your community if you want good jobs employees a factory if you want to have a good school system good employees are not going to work in the city if their kids can’t go to a good school system.”

“if we could afford it I would be very much in support it does not have to be replacement,” Xenia resident Diana Steen said. “It can be renovation it can be adapted and I can be reused.”

If passed, the new school would be built by the 2020-2021 school year.