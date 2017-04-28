Administration: No immediate plans to halt immigration order

Protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge will hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities Friday, April 14, 2017, in San Francisco. U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick has scheduled a hearing on Friday on San Francisco's request for a court order blocking the Trump administration from cutting off funds to any of the nation's so-called sanctuary cities. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Trump administration has told two California counties it has no plans right now to seek a court ruling immediately reinstating the president’s executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.

Court documents filed on Friday and signed by U.S. Justice Department attorneys say the administration has indicated to Santa Clara and San Francisco counties that it is not considering seeking a stay on U.S. District Judge William Orrick’s order at this time.

Orrick blocked the executive order targeting sanctuary cities on Tuesday, saying the president could not set new conditions on congressional spending.

The court filings seek to give the administration more time to respond to Santa Clara and San Francisco’s lawsuits.

Trump called Orrick’s ruling “ridiculous” and vowed to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

