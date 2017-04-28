Appeals court upholds conviction of man found with drugs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Appeals Court upheld the conviction of a man arrested in Montgomery County in 2014.

Friday, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said the Second District Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of Rene Nevarez‐Reyes, of Palatine, Illinois.

Prosecutors say on October 26, 2014, Nevarez‐Reyes’ vehicle was stopped by a Sheriff’s Deputy on I‐75 for expired plates. A deputy’s K‐9 alerted to illegal drugs in the vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained, and it was discovered that a compartment constructed in the vehicle’s gas tank contained approximately 3,200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, worth approximately $250,000.

In February 2015 Nevarez‐Reyes was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a first‐degree felony, with a major drug offender (MDO) specification.

In March 2016 Nevarez‐Reyes was found guilty and was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison, which the Prosecutor’s Office says is a mandatory sentence because he was indicted with the MDO specification.

Nevarez‐Reyes appealed his conviction because it was later determined that the reason for the traffic stop, expired plates, was made erroneously – in fact the plates were not expired or fictitious.

Because the vehicle had Illinois license plates, the deputies were unaware of the differing system used in Illinois.

The Court of Appeals held that, “The traffic stop on Defendant’s vehicle for false/expired tags while in factual error, was valid.” And “…that the law enforcement officers were acting in good faith under a mistake of fact.”

Prosecutor Heck added, “Prosecuting and incarcerating a person with 7 lbs. of crystal meth makes our community safer. We are pleased that this defendant’s conviction will stand. We must do all we can to protect our community from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.”