Bellefontaine teen charged with inducing panic for online video threat

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Bellefontaine teenager is facing an inducing panic charge for making online video threats.

The Bellefontaine Police Department worked with the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office to bring the charge against a 16-year-old student.

Police say the teen and his family cooperated with investigators.

A picture online shows the teen holding a weapon. Police say it was not a real firearm, but was found to be a plastic replica.

Police also worked with Bellefontaine City Schools to resolve the incident.

The school system on Thursday night sent out a text message from Superintendent Brad Hall informing everyone of the threat. The text alert said there was no longer a threat, due to police involvement.

No one was injured.

 

