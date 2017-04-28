Body found in concrete

FULTON, Mo. (KOMU/NBC News) – Investigators are working to positively identify a body found encased in concrete in a Fulton, Missouri storage unit.

The remains are believed to be Carl DeBrodie, who was reported missing from Second Chance Homes on April 17th. That’s the same day a new owner took control of the facility, which cares for developmentally disabled individuals.

It’s still unclear when DeBrodie was actually last seen alive. Investigators believe his body may have been in the storage unit for months, and his family says they hadn’t been allowed to see him in several years.

“For the last two and a half, three years, we have not been able to see my son, Carl DeBrodie, because they wouldn’t let us,” his mother, Carolyn Summers, said.

The family says they were told their visits upset DeBrodie.