Dayton Firefighters, Humane Society team up to save cat stuck in pipe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton firefighters teamed up with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton to save a cat stuck in a pipe.

The cat got its head stuck in a metal fencing pipe that was embedded in a cement block. Witnesses say the cat was trapped for hours.

Humane society officials say the cat hurt it’s paws trying to escape.

After trying to remove the cat by chipping away cement to access the pipe, Humane Society workers sedated the cat and took it to the Dayton Fire Department Headquarters, Station 4.

Firefighters were able to cut the cat out of the pipe, saving its life. Humane Society workers say it took nearly two hours to cut through the pipe to save the cat.

The cat was taken to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, where it was treated by a veterinarian. The cat is recovering.

“We are so thankful for the hard work and assistance of those at the Dayton Fire Department,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “We are also grateful for those in the community who were our eyes and ears and reported this injured cat to us. If you ever see an injured animal or witness anything that may be neglectful or abusive, please report it to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Your reports are safe and anonymous and can help save the life of an animal in need.”

The cat, now named Piper, suffered injuries to his feet and his face is swollen from the many hours he spent tugging inside the pipe. He is now resting in the care of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and is expected to make a full recovery.

