Family displaced after Germantown house fire

By Published:
House fire on E. Center St. in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Germantown family was displaced after a fire at their house late on Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire call in the 400 block of E. Center Street around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames showing from the roof of a two-story house.

Firefighters called for mutual aid and were able to contain the fire quickly.

Everyone inside the house got out safely. The house was too badly damaged for the family to return.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to help with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s