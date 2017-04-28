Family displaced after Germantown house fire

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Germantown family was displaced after a fire at their house late on Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire call in the 400 block of E. Center Street around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames showing from the roof of a two-story house.

Firefighters called for mutual aid and were able to contain the fire quickly.

Everyone inside the house got out safely. The house was too badly damaged for the family to return.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to help with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.