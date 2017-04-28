Family of girl stabbed on playground to sue DPS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a girl stabbed on the playground of a Dayton Public School will file a lawsuit next week.

The lawyer representing the family, Michael Wright, told 2 NEWS Friday that he will be filing a lawsuit against Dayton Public Schools on May 5.

Wright says he believes the school had a responsibility to keep the child safe and it was not met.

According to Wright, the child who was stabbed is back in school but the family is still afraid because no one has been arrested in this case.

In May 2016 a seven-year-old girl was playing on the swings of World of Wonder when a stranger approached and stabbed her. Police searched the area but no arrests were made.

