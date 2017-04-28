HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Chuks Ogonuwe is a senior at Hilliard Bradley High School with a pretty incredible achievement. He’s been accepted to 13 different universities, including six Ivy League schools!

Ogonuwe says it’s been a fun experience finding out where he was going to get to continue his education.

“I really wasn’t expecting it, but then they all starting coming back in one by one,” Ogonuwe told NBC4.

He says he only selected schools based on what they offered him. That’s how he came up with his list of 13 possibilities.

“People told me I should have just gone ahead and applied to all eight Ivy League schools, but I wasn’t necessarily interested in them because they were Ivy League schools,” Ogonuwe explained. “For the 13 I applied to in general, they all had something that peaked my interest.”

In addition to the six Ive League schools, he was also accepted to Stanford, MIT, Duke, Northwestern, Georgetown and two other schools. And he’s already made his selection. He says he plans to attend Harvard University this fall.

So what will he study? To start, he plans to major in neurobiology with a minor in computer science.

“I hope to go to med school to become a neurosurgeon,” Ogonuwe said. “But if that doesn’t work out, I’m also thinking about doing something in artificial intelligence.”