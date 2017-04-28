House votes to extend funding avoiding a shutdown – for now

WASHINGTON (WDTN/AP) – The U.S. House voted Friday to extend funding which will temporarily avoid a shutdown of the government.

A shutdown would have been triggered if a deal had not been reached by midnight.

The fight is not over, however. The measure passed on Friday, H.J. Res 99, only extends funding to May 5. You can read the continuing resolution by clicking the image.

On Thursday, Republicans said they would push a short-term spending bill — essential to keeping the government open — through the House Friday with only GOP votes, if necessary.

The brinkmanship came less than 30 hours before a midnight Friday deadline for a shutdown.

At the same time, a House GOP leader said late Thursday that there would be no vote on major GOP health care legislation until at least next week. That meant that on both the budget and health care fronts, there would be no milestone victories for Trump before Saturday, his 100th day as president.

“We’re working on the funding of government. We’re getting that through” on Friday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said of the temporary spending measure.

