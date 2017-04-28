Lawmakers “tricked” into honoring KKK founder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) Tennessee State Rep. Raumesh Akbari has to pass by a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest at the state Capitol several times a week. She has no choice, but said she would never vote to pass a resolution honoring the former Ku Klux Klansman and slave owner.

“If we know nothing else, we know Nathan Bedford Forrest was a slave owner, and slavery is the cruelest, most inhumane part of our history,” said Akbari while speaking on the House floor Saturday.

But that resolution passed unanimously 94-0.

Many lawmakers say they were tricked. It was slipped in to the consent calendar by Republican Rep. Mike Sparks of Smyrna.

“It was deceitful to the whole body. Nobody in here knew of his intent. He had bypassed the process,” said State Rep. Johnnie Turner.

Earlier this year Sparks introduced a resolution to honor Forrest. It didn’t pass.

Two weeks ago, Sparks tried again. The new resolution looks strikingly like the first, but this time he put it under a different name, Shane Kastler, who wrote a book about Forrest.

Sparks also put it in the consent calendar, which typically passes quickly and without discussion because it’s designed for non-controversial recognitions only.