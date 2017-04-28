New target for scammers: Millennials

(NBC News) – Scam phone calls are on the rise, and a new study shows that scammers are targeting certain age groups.

Most surprisingly, it’s not your grandparents.

Millennials are six times more likely to give away credit card information to fraudsters than any other age group.

“This is because millennials spend most of their waking hours on the phone and are a lot more accustomed to sharing information and making payments online or on the phone,” says Truecaller’s Tom Hsieh.

Men were also two times more likely than women to get scammed.

Still, anyone can fall victim, and there’s no a perfect solution to stop the calls, although adding your number to the Do Not Call registry and downloading a caller ID and spam blocker app couldn’t hurt.