No sign of escaped inmate from Champaign County after 24 hours on the run

MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The search for an escaped inmate from Champaign County is now a nationwide manhunt.

Staling Santos-Reyes has been on the loose for more than 24-hours, so the search was upgraded as a national BOLO (Be on the lookout).

Staling Santos-Reyes was being held at the Tri-County Regional Jail on drug possession charges after troopers stop Santos-Reyes in Madison County on a traffic violation back in February and found $600,000 worth in heroin and cocaine inside his car. He was awaiting trial, before he made his daring escape.

Santos-Reyes was assigned to a work detail in the kitchen. As correctional officers escorted him to take out the trash, around 5PM Thursday, and he took off running, hopped a fence and hasn’t been seen since.

U.S. Marshall have joined in on the search for 5’6” tall, 140lb escapee. The 40-year-old is the first inmate to ever spring from the detention center.

Official told 2 NEWS Santos-Reyes was an Ohio resident and his last known address was in New York.

Investigators are conducting interviews other inmates and staff for clues as to where he may be head.