Ryan Custer receives rare stem cell injection

CHICAGO, Illinois (WDTN) – Wright State basketball player, Ryan Custer was paralyzed after diving into a makeshift pool in Oxford earlier this month.

Ryan and his family went to Chicago, hoping to be a part of a stem cell study that might help his recovery.They were told he wasn’t a good fit.

However, doctors in Chicago successfully petitioned the FDA and Ryan was approved.

Ryan underwent a 5-hour surgery on Friday and received 20-million stem cells into the back of his neck. He is only the third person in the entire world to have that many stem cells injected.

Ryan has already had 10-million stem cells injected into his body, something his family says helped a lot.

Ryan’s family says it will take 60 to 90 days to see results.

We’ll continue to follow Ryan’s recover and keep you updated as well.