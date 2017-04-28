VIDEO: Plane loses wheel, makes emergency landing at Florida airport

((WFLA) – A small plane made a dramatic emergency landing at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on Friday afternoon.

Eagle 8 was over the scene when the plane landed and Eagle 8 photographer Paul Lamison explained what was happening, live as the plane approached the airport.

The plane had taken off from Belize. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot was notified that a wheel had fallen off the plane.

According to an airport spokesperson, the pilot felt the plane was still safe to fly, so he continued to Florida.

The plane notified the control tower about a possible problem concerning a missing tire.

The pilot conducted a flyby maneuver after arriving in Sarasota and the control tower confirmed a wheel was missing.

The plane then began circling the airport to dump fuel. The plane landed and sparks could be seen from one of the back wheels.

The plane spun off the runway after making a complete landing. Occupants could be seen getting out of the plane and running to safety.

Fire engines were on standby for the emergency landing. No one was injured but the plane’s occupants were shaken.

Three men and one woman were on board the plane.

The plane is based out of Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota.

PHOTOS: Plane makes emergency landing at Sarasota-Bradenton Intl. Airport

