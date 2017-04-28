VIDEO: Police dash camera shows suspect struck while trying to run away

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Video from Dayton Police Department cruisers released Friday shows a suspect being hit while trying to run from officers.

Tuesday, police spotted a car that fled from officers the previous day and tried to stop the vehicle. The car sped away again and the chase was all captured on police dash cameras.

The driver jumped from the car and ran along Gettysburg Avenue. You can see in the video the suspect darts in front of one of the pursuing police cars and is struck.

The Dayton Police Department Professional Standards Bureau and Traffic Services were called to investigate.

Police did not release the suspect’s name saying he has not yet been formally charged. They did say the man in his mid-20’s faces felony fleeing and failure to comply charges.

