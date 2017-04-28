Wright State University prepares for cuts

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is getting closer to figuring out how to cut more than 30 million dollars from its budget next year.

Anticipation and concern are definitely growing on campus as we find out in a couple of weeks what the proposed budget will look like and what specific cuts will be made.

The 2018 budget plan could bring disappointing news for up to 120 employees at Wright State. They might be without a job next year. The University is trying to get back on track after overspending the past few years.

In a Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning, staff and students made a last ditch effort to voice their concerns before the board gets the proposed cuts in weeks. They ultimately have the final say.

“We’re anxious and fearful. We think that obviously cuts need to be made. We have had an overspending issue. Our whole purpose is to make sure that those cuts don’t fall unfairly on education. Fact of the matter is students, our educators and our programs didn’t mis-manage us into this crisis,” said Engineering student and member of the “Education First” coalition, Max Carone.

The board is expected to receive the budget proposal on May 19th, but they won’t be voting on it until June.