Bumble Bee Chunk Light tuna recalled, could cause life-threatening illness

SAN DIEGO, CA (WFLA) — Bumble Bee Foods has announced a voluntarily recall of canned Chunk Light tuna.

There are a total of 31,579 cases that are included in the recall which were produced in February 2016 and distributed nationally.

The recall affects 3 specific UPC codes (8660000020, 8660000021, 8660000736) of canned Chunk Light tuna. They’ve been recalled after the company says process deviations occurred in a co-pack facility not owned or operated by Bumble Bee, which could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products subject to this recall are marked with a can code that starts with a “T” (example: TOA2BSCAFB) and have the following “best by” dates:

5oz Bumble Bee Chunk Light Tuna in Water – 02/10/2019, 02/16/2019, 02/17/2019, 02/18/2019, 02/22/2019, 02/23/2019, 02/25/2019

5oz Bumble Bee Chunk Light Tuna in Oil – 02/23/2019

4 Pack of 5oz Bumble Bee Chunk Light Tuna in Water – 02/9/2019, 02/10/2019, 02/22/2019, 02/29/2019

Bumble Bee is working closely with the co-packer and the FDA to remove the affected products from store shelves.

Consumers are advised to throw away the recalled product. Consumers looking for more information on reimbursement or whom have questions about the recall may contact Bumble Bee at (888) 820-1947 between the hours of 9am and 6pm EST seven days a week or visit http://www.bumblebee.com/recall-march-2016