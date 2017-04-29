Dragons sweep doubleheader with a pair of shutouts

DAYTON, Ohio—Dayton starting pitchers Scott Moss and Wennington Romero each fired six shutout innings as the Dragons swept a doubleheader from the Great Lakes Loons, winning the first game 9-0 and taking the nightcap 5-0. The Dragons have won the first three games in the set and go for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon.

The Dragons improved to 14-9 on the season with the sweep and moved back into a tie for first place with South Bend and West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division.

In the first game, Dayton’s John Sansone got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the second inning, and the Dragons scored seven runs in the third, keyed by a two-run single by Brantley Bell and a three-run double by T.J. Friedl.

Moss (2-1) allowed only two hits while walking one and striking out eight for the win. Over his last two starts, Moss has struck out 19 batters with only one walk.

In the second game, the Dragons scored a pair of runs in the third inning on back-to-back RBI doubles by James Vasquez and Cassidy Brown. They added three more in the sixth, keyed by a two-run double by Friedl.

Romero (2-0) posted an identical pitching line to Moss in game two, allowing just two hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings for the win.

Dragons pitchers have allowed only one run in the first three games of the series, and it was unearned on Thursday night. They have outscored the Loons 23-1 in the set.

Friedl led the offense in the doubleheader, going 4 for 8 with three doubles and five RBI.

The Dragons (14-9) battle the Loons (9-14) in the last game of the series on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Alex Webb will make his first start of the year for the Dragons against Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.50). The game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).