Interstate 71 to close again Sunday for Jeremiah Morrow Bridge demolition

LEBANON, Ohio (WLWT) —Interstate 71 will close again this weekend while crews work to demolish the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge.

The highway will be closed from U.S. Route 48 to U.S. Route 73 in Warren County, east of Lebanon.

The closure is expected to last from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The highway closed last weekend as crews set off explosives to bring down the bridge, but a malfunction prevented part of it from coming down.

The Little Miami Scenic Bike Trail under the bridge will also close during the demolition.