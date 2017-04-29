Kings Island marks 45th anniversary of the Racer

MASON, Ohio — One of the original rides at the Kings Island Amusement Park marks a milestone this weekend. On Saturday, the park will celebrate the 45th year of operation for the Racer roller coaster.

In the last 45 years, 103 million guests have taken a ride on the Racer, making it the most popular ride in the amusement park, according to park officials.

The Racer includes two tracks with two competing roller coasters. In 1982, the ride featured foward-facing roller coaster cars and backward-facing roller coaster cars. But after the 2007 season, the park eliminated the backward-traveling roller coaster.

The Racer was created by roller coaster designer John Allen in 1969, with construction of the ride beginning a year later.

Several other landmarks and rides will also mark their 45th anniversary this weekend, including the Eiffel Tower, the Woodstock Express roller coaster and the Kings Island-Miami Valley Railroad.