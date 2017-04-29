Littlest patients at Children’s Hospital get special gift from Cincinnati Zoo

WLWT Published:
Source: WLWT

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The littlest patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital received a special gift from the Cincinnati Zoo on Friday.

Babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) received onesies featuring a picture of baby hippo Fiona, who was born premature at the Zoo on Jan. 24.

“We have a unique connection with our neighbors at the zoo because we both are caring around the clock for critically ill newborns and we share a passion for making our little ones better,” said Rachel Wilson, NICU clinical director at Cincinnati Children’s.

In February, the NICU staff delivered a care package to Fiona’s care team with some encouraging words, superhero capes, a special book and a stuffed hippo for Fiona herself.

Later that month, members of the Vascular Access Team (VAT) at Cincinnati Children’s responded to the Zoo to help baby Fiona when she became dehydrated and in need of IV fluids. The VAT members placed a life-saving IV catheter in one of the baby hippo’s leg veins, allowing her to recover, and gain weight and strength.

Fiona is now a healthy weight of close to 195 pounds — which is impressive, since she weighed only 29 pounds at birth.

