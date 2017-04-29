More heavy rain and storms possible today.

*****FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 11AM FOR DARKE, MIAMI, CLARK, PREBLE, MONTGOMERY, GREENE, BUTLER, WARREN, AND CLINTON COUNTIES*****

A warm front along the Ohio River this morning is going to slowly lift north today to Lake Erie by tonight. Ahead of the front scattered showers and storms will be possible. There is a slight risk of severe weather today, but the main threat will be flash flooding due to training showers and storms. The ground is already saturated from the storms overnight. There will be a wide range in temperatures today based on the frontal position. If you live south, you will warm up more quickly since the front will pass by you first and temperatures will be close to 80 later this afternoon. If you live further north, you will be in the 60s most of the day and reach into the low 70s by this evening.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 77

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers and storms possible, mainly north. Low 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and warmer. A slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High 84

A strong cold front is expected to cross the Miami Valley by early afternoon on Monday. Scattered showers and storms may begin as early as late Sunday night and continue through the morning on Monday.