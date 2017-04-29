ONLY ON 2: Kasich comments on President Trump’s first 100 days

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Kasich signed a lot of books today, but he also heard from a lot of Miami Valley residents on issues ranging from Kasich’s presidential run to how President Trump is handling his duties.

Governor Kasich has not always seen eye-to-eye with President Trump.

When 2 NEWS asked how he felt the President has done over the past 100 days, Kasich was undecided.

“He’s only 100 days in. He’s got a ways to go. Hopefully he will settle in this job and become more of a unifier,” said Kasich.

Unity. That’s what Kasich says he wants most.

In his new book, “Two Paths, America Divided or United” he makes that clear.

“It’s really a how-to manual about how to get our country fixed and I think everybody wants that. Even though we have different points of view, we could ultimately figure out how to fix things,” said Kasich.

Kettering resident, Chris Brenner says at first he didn’t support our commander in chief, but now thinks President Trump is fixing things.

“Now I think it was really a good idea to bring him in. He’s shown the world that we are back as a people. We are not going to step down to everybody and I think he’s doing a really good job in his first 100 days,” said Brenner.

Governor Kasich says he keeps an open dialog with the President on how he thinks the boss is doing.

“I told him when I saw him in the Oval Office, when he does things that are positive, I’ll praise him. When does things that are negative, if it is appropriate, I’ll criticize him.”

Is 100 days appropriate to judge the President? Most Ohioan’s 2 NEWS spoke with say they believe that’s enough time.

“It’s fair enough to do it. It’s been in effect since Roosevelt. It’s logical to keep it up for each president,” said Tom Durham, a resident of Kettering.

“The first 100 days will show if he is going to do a lot of the things he said on his campaign trail that he promised and Honestly I think he’s surprised a lot of people,” said Chris Benner.

Of 38 specific promises the president made in his first 100 day contract with voters – he’s accomplished ten of them.