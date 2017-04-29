Rain postpones Reds-Cardinals game in St. Louis

Associated Press Published:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds has been postponed because of rain.

No makeup day has been announced and a doubleheader on Sunday has been ruled out.

The Cardinals, winners of nine of their past 11, were set to start Mike Leake (3-1, 1.32 ERA). The Reds, who have lost eight of nine games, expected Bronson Arroyo (2-2, 6.86) to make his fifth start of the season.

The teams are scheduled to play at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, but that game is already in question.

The St. Louis region is expecting up to 7 inches of rain during the weekend. Forecasts call for rain throughout Sunday around Busch Stadium.

