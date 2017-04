https://www.dpandl.com/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map/

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Due to thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the Miami Valley, Dayton Power and Light is reporting numerous power outages. Currently Montgomery county is affected with the most outages with over 300 customers without power at mid-morning. Previously, Champaign county had high outages, but they appear to be resolved. Stay tuned to WDTN-TV and WDTN.com for the latest information.