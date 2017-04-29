Suspected case of Zika virus in Clark County

WDTN Staff Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo's University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is behind the large outbreaks of Zika virus in Latin America and the Caribbean. On Friday, July 29, 2016, Florida said four Zika infections in the Miami area are likely the first caused by mosquito bites in the continental U.S. All previous U.S. cases have been linked to outbreak countries. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected case of the Zika virus is reported in Clark County.

According to a press release from the county’s health district, a traveler returning home is suspected of having the virus. The patient is at home recovering.

Health workers are currently canvassing the Willow Chase neighborhood north of Springfield to educate residents on how to protect themselves.

Officials say there is no evidence of the Zika virus being transmitted locally.

Zika is transmitted to persons primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito which is found in the tropics and Southern United States. The most common symptoms are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis (red eyes).

