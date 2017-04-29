Two good samaritans hit by a car coming to woman’s aid

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Two good samaritans are hit by a car trying to help an assault victim in Huber Heights.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 6200 block of Shore Drive just after midnight Saturday on reports of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived they found two male victims.

They told police they were trying to stop a man from assaulting a woman when that man hit them with his car.

The suspect was found near the scene and arrested for vehicular assault.

The victims are expected to be okay.

