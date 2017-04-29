UnitedHealthcare and Premier Health extend contract for Medicaid patients

By and Published:
United Healthcare Center grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011 on Fulton Street in Hempstead, N.Y. (Bill Kostroun/AP Images for UnitedHealthcare)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health Network and UnitedHealthcare have extended their network relationship for Medicare patients through Dec. 31, 2017.

According to a press release, that means that beneficiaries will still have access to Premier hospitals and physicians.

However, Premier Health Network has not committed to renewing its contract for employer-sponsored and individual plans meaning likely its hospitals will no longer be in-network for commercial health plans as of April 30, 2017.

If a new agreement is not reached in the coming weeks, Premier physicians will also be out of network for employer-sponsored, individual plans, starting May 14, 2017. Both Premier hospitals and physicians would also be out of network for Medicaid plans on May 14.

Members should call the number on their insurance ID card with any questions.

