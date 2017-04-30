Box office: ‘Furious’ passes $1B, ‘Latin Lover’ surprises

Associated Press Published:
This image released by Universal Pictures shows, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, seated left, and Nathalie Emmanuel, seated right, and Tyrese Gibson, standing from left, Scott Eastwood, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez in "The Fate of the Furious." (Matt Kennedy/Universal Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Fate of the Furious” throttled past $1 billion globally and took No. 1 at the box office for the third straight week on a weekend where multicultural offerings dominated North American theaters

As expected, the eighth “Fast and the Furious” installment stayed atop the domestic box office with an estimated $19.4 million.

The film also passed its predecessor, “Furious 7,” to become the highest-grossing imported film in China, where the Universal release has grossed $361 million.

In second domestically with $12 million and drawing a large Hispanic audience was Eugenio Derbez’s comedy “How to Be a Latin Lover.”

The Bollywood sequel “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” also surprised with $10.1 million, a total that bested Hollywood stars Emma Watson and Tom Hanks. Their terribly reviewed “The Circle” opened with $9.3 million.

