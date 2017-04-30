Breezy, warm and humid today. Few showers possible.

You may have woken up overnight due to a few storms in the area. The storms produced about a quick half inch of rainfall. This morning there are pockets of fog. For the rest of the day, expect breezy, warm and humid conditions. There may be a shower or storm, especially in the northern parts of the Miami Valley midday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm possible mainly midday. High 84

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers and storms developing overnight.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and cooler. High 65

Temperatures stay into the 60s for much of next week with a few showers possible toward the middle of the week.