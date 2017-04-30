Deal reached on funding government through Sept.

Published:
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the Capitol is seen at dawn in Washington. Top Capitol Hill negotiators are reporting progress toward a long-sought agreement on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1. The House and Senate have until Friday at midnight to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Capitol Hill negotiators have reached a hard-won agreement on a huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through September.

Aides to lawmakers involved in the talks announced the agreement after weeks of negotiations. It’s expected to be made public Sunday night.

The catchall spending bill would be the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to advance during President Donald Trump’s presidency. It denies Trump a win on his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but it gives him a $15 billion down payment on his request to strengthen the military.

The measure rejects White House proposals to cut popular programs such as funding medical research and community development grants. It adds $1.5 billion for border security.

