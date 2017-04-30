Dragons complete four-game sweep of Loons

DAYTON, Ohio— The Dayton Dragons completed their first sweep of a four-game series since August of last season with a 7-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Sunday.

With the win, the Dragons record improved to 15-9 on the season. They are tied for first place with the West Michigan Whitecaps in the Midwest League’s East Division.

The Dragons were the first team to reach the scoreboard, scoring a pair of runs off of Devin Smeltzer in the third inning. Consecutive singles by Luis Gonzalez, Michael Beltre, and Taylor Trammell loaded the bases with no outs. After Jose Siri struck out, John Sansone lined a base hit into center field to push two runs across.

Great Lakes scored their only run of the contest in the fifth inning. Mitchell Hansen singled against Alex Webb and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Ryan Hendrix (2-1) came on from the bullpen with one out and allowed a single off the bat of Keibert Ruiz, leaving runners on the corners. Hansen scored from third on a wild pitch from Hendrix to Luis Paz to cut the Dragons advantage to 2-1.

The Dragons gained separation by pushing across three runs in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth. Two Loons pitchers combined to walk four hitters in the seventh and the Dragons cashed in with an RBI single from Beltre, a bases loaded walk to Siri, and a wild pitch with the bases loaded that allowed Gonzalez to race home. In the eighth, Gonzalez finished off his impressive day at the plate with a two-run home run off of Patrick Duester that gave the Dragons their winning margin of 7-1.

Dragons starting pitcher Alex Webb was solid in his 2017 debut. He tossed 4.1 innings, allowing only one run on two hits, while striking out five. Hendrix (2-1) picked up the victory by striking out three over 1.2 innings on the hill. Andy Cox worked a scoreless inning complete with two punch outs and Aaron Fossas finished the game with two perfect innings. Fossas has yet to allow a run this season in 17.0 innings on the mound.

The Dragons compiled eight hits. Gonzalez finished 2-3 with two RBI and scored three runs. In the last 10 games, Sansone has now tallied 14 runs batted in.

After taking Monday off, the Dragons will visit the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday night at Pohlman Field in Wisconsin. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.